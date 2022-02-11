Twitter Crashes Across Platforms, Site Shows 'Error' Message

Representational image of Twitter.
(File Photo: IANS)
Microblogging site Twitter crashed on Friday, 11 February.
Thousands of users across the world faced problems logging into the site according to Downdetector, which tracks internet outages.
The problem appears to have started at around 10:30 pm on Friday.
The site on loading showed the "error" message.
Twitter crash.
