Twitter Crashes Across Platforms, Site Shows 'Error' Message

The microblogging site showed the "error" message on loading.
Representational image of Twitter.

(File Photo: IANS)

Representational image of Twitter.

Microblogging site Twitter crashed on Friday, 11 February.

Thousands of users across the world faced problems logging into the site according to Downdetector, which tracks internet outages.

The problem appears to have started at around 10:30 pm on Friday.

The site on loading showed the "error" message.

Twitter crash.

Published: 11 Feb 2022,11:12 PM IST
