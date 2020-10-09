The Best Postpaid Plan? Compare Vodafone, Jio, Airtel Rs 399 Plans

Working from home has become the new normal and we do not know how long this will continue. The unprecedented impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic has disrupted our normal lives and has brought upon new challenges that we must face. High-speed internet is one of the few luxuries that our office desktops gave. However, you can bring the same speed to your phones and laptops from these postpaid plans by Jio, Vi (Vodafone-Idea) and Airtel, that come with complementary OTT subscriptions like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime and other benefits. In this article, we are comparing the best prepaid plans provided by the telecom giants for around Rs 399:

Reliance Jio Rs 399 Postpaid Plan

The plan offers 75GB of total data with unlimited voice calling benefits along with no off-net limitations and unlimited SMSes. It also offers complimentary subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+Hotstar VIP along with access to all of the company’s own online apps. Jio customers will also get the facility of 200GB data roll-over with unlimited validity. Besides that, Wi-Fi calling is also available in India and International roaming priced at Re 1/minute with inflight mobility services. Jio also offers non-Jio customers a ‘carry-forward your credit limit’, which allows them to carry forward their existing credit limit without paying single rupee while joining Jio postpaid in just 3 days. Customers can be enabled by sending ‘Hi’ on 88-501-88-501 from your WhatsApp account of the postpaid number you want to port.

Airtel Rs 399 Postpaid Plan

The plan offers 40GB of high-speed data along with unlimited voice benefit and 100 SMSes per day. The plan also offers an annual subscription of Airtel Xstream app along with Wynk music and Shaw Academy. Unlike Reliance Jio postpaid plans, it does not provide any free-of-cost subscription to other OTT platforms. While it also offers 200GB data rollover with 6 months of validity.

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) Rs 399 Postpaid Plan

The plan offers customers 40GB of total data along with unlimited calling benefits and a chargeable SMS facility. It also does not provides any subscription to entertainment streaming platforms nor extends any family benefit features to its users. It also offers 200GB data roll-over at 6 months validity. It does not provide Wi-fi calling and inflight mobility services.