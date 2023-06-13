Xiaomi Pad 6 to Launch in India Today: Check Price, Specifications, Features

Xiaomi is all set to launch its second tablet in the market, the second one to be specific. This new device will be called the Xiaomi Pad 6 in India. The Xiaomi tablet will be launched in India today, June 13. This new launch will mark Xiaomi's return to the Indian market after a gap of seven years. In April, the Pad 6 was launched in China along with a "pro" version but the pro variant won't be available in India for now.

The previous tablet from Xiaomi, the Pad 5 was released in India with a starting price of Rs. 26,999 for the 6GB/128GB version and the 6GB/256GB model was priced at Rs. 28,999. The Xiaomi Pad 6 is expected to be priced at 22,999. Let's have a look at the expected design, features, and specs of the Xiaomi Pad 6.