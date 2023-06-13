Xiaomi Pad 6 to Launch in India Today: Check Price, Specifications, Features

All you need to know about Xiaomi Pad 6
Xiaomi is all set to launch its second tablet in the market, the second one to be specific. This new device will be called the Xiaomi Pad 6 in India. The Xiaomi tablet will be launched in India today, June 13. This new launch will mark Xiaomi's return to the Indian market after a gap of seven years. In April, the Pad 6 was launched in China along with a "pro" version but the pro variant won't be available in India for now.
The previous tablet from Xiaomi, the Pad 5 was released in India with a starting price of Rs. 26,999 for the 6GB/128GB version and the 6GB/256GB model was priced at Rs. 28,999. The Xiaomi Pad 6 is expected to be priced at 22,999. Let's have a look at the expected design, features, and specs of the Xiaomi Pad 6.
The Xiaomi Pad 6 may come with an impressive 11-inch 2.8K LCD display
It may also come with a high refresh rate of 144Hz and a peak brightness of up to 550nits.
The Xiaomi Pad 6 screen supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision that is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.
The tablet is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 processor
Pad 6 will come with a substantial 8,840mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging
Xiaomi Pad 6 comes with a 13MP main camera on the rear and an 8MP front-facing camera for photos and videos.
The tablet runs on the MIUI 14 software, which is based on Android 13.
The China launch had a bunch of accessories like a custom keyboard and stylus for the Pad 6. These features may also be available in the Indian version as hinted by Xiaomi's India hype reel.
The Xiaomi Pad 6 stands is a stylish and lightweight design, crafted from durable metal that is remarkably slim at a mere 6.51mm thickness and weighs a mere 490g.
It will also be compatible with Xiaomi's second-generation smart pen stylus.
