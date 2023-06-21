Xiaomi Pad 6 Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications & Design Here

All you need to know about Xiaomi Pad 6
(Image: https://xiaomiui.net/)
Xiaomi has launched its latest tablet in the market which is referred to as Pad 6. The Pad 6 has been launched in India alongside the Redmi Buds Active 4 TWS earbuds. The tablet can be called the successor to the Xiaomi Pad 5 which was launched for the first time in the Chinese market in April.
The Xiaomi Pad 6 has come with the flagship of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and it has many other features that have been discussed below. Let's check out the price and specifications of Xiaomi’s latest tablet.
Xiaomi Pad 6 6GB + 128GB model has been priced at Rs 26,999 while the 8GB + 256GB version has been priced at Rs 28,999 and they will be available at Mi.com, Amazon, and Xiaomi retail stores.
The Xiaomi Pad 6 tablet will be sold in the market from June 21.
The company will offer Rs 3,000 instant discount through ICICI Bank cards.
The Xiaomi Pad 6 smart Cover will cost Rs 1,499 which has magnetic attachment as a protective case.
Xiaomi Pad 6 Keyboard attachment will come for Rs 4,999
The Redmi Buds 4 Active earbuds will come at Rs 1,199
The Xiaomi Pad 6 comes with an 11-inch 2.8K display with 2880 x 1800 pixels resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 30/48/50/60/90/120/144hz variable refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Corning Gorilla Glass layer.
The Xiaomi Pad 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU.
The Xiaomi Pad 6 has 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256 UFS 3.1 storage.
The Xiaomi tablet runs on Android 13 OS with MIUI 14 custom skin out of the box.
The smart tablet has a single 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and PDAF.
There is an 8MP shooter on the front for selfies and video chats.
The Xiaomi Pad 6 comes with an 8840mAh battery supported by 33W fast charging.
The connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 802.11, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C USB3.2 Gen1.
