Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Wordle 980 Answer Today: Check the Hints and Clues On 24 February 2024

Wordle 980 Answer Today: Check the Hints and Clues On 24 February 2024

Wordle 980 Answer is listed below. Check hints and clues for 24 February 2024.
Shivangani Singh
Tech News
Published:

Wordle 980 answer and hints for 24 February

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Wordle 980 answer and hints for 24 February</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Wordle 980 Answer on 24 February 2024: The word puzzle Wordle was been updated to a new level on Saturday. To guess the answer to Wednesday's Wordle quickly, users must go through the hints and clues below. Wordle is a web-based puzzle played by millions of users across the globe. Before playing the game, users must be aware of the rules of the game. A five-letter word of the day has to be guessed in 6 attempts to earn a daily score, failing to do so will break the winning streak.

Wordle answers are often easy but tricky to predict. However, with the help of appropriate hints, clues, tips, and tricks players will be able to crack the level easily. Wordle game was developed by Josh Wardle and is now owned by The New York Times.

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 368 Winners Out; First Prize Is Rs 70 Lakhs

Wordle 980 Level: Hints and Clues To Guess the Solution

Follow the hints and clues below to guess the answer of the Wordle 980 level on Saturday, 24 February 2024.

  • The word contains two vowels.

  • There is one duplicate letter.

  • It's a noun.

  • Synonyms include 'musician' and 'minstrel'

Wordle Answer Today

Players who could not guess the answer to Wordle on Wednesday must not feel disappointed because we have the solution for them. The answer to Wordle 980 on Thursday, 24 February 2024 is:

PIPER

Also ReadShillong Teer Result for Today: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Results on 23 February

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT