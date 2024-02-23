Wordle 979 Answer Today: Hints & Clues To Guess Final Answer on 23 February

The popular word puzzle game, Wordle, has been updated to a new level for Friday, 23 February 2024. To guess today's Wordle answer quickly, users must go through the below-mentioned hints and clues. Daily Wordle answers are often easy but tricky to guess. However, with the help of appropriate prompts, players can predict the answer effortlessly.

Wordle is an online web puzzle that was developed by Josh Wardle and is currently owned by The New York Times. Users who are playing this game for the first time must be familiar with the rules. A five-letter term has to be guessed in six attempts to complete each level and earn a daily score. Those who are unable to do so will break the winning streak and lose.

Let us solve the Wordle 979 level and guess the answer for Friday, 23 February 2024, below!!!