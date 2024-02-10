Wordle 966 Word of the Day for Today: Hints, Clues and Answer for 10 February

Wordle 966 answer for today, 10 February 2024, is stated at the end for interested players.
The New York Times has officially updated the Wordle 966 word of the day for Saturday, 10 February 2024, on its website - nytimes.com for players to solve it and increase their scores in the game. It is better to read the hints and clues before you start solving the puzzle because it will help to save the chances. Please note that you have only six chances to crack the five-letter word so be careful while guessing the letters.
Wordle 966 word of the day for today is pretty easy just like the other terms this week. We are here to help you with the clues so you can use the limited chances accordingly.
Let's take a look at the Wordle 966 hints and clues for today:
The word of the day begins with the alphabet F.
The last alphabet in the puzzle is D.
The word for today contains two vowels.
The word has no duplicate letters.
Another synonym for the word is 'browned' - Bonus Hint.
Are you here to read the final word of the day? Now is the time to state the answer for those who want to know it. You can stop reading if you are trying to solve the puzzle.
Wordle 966 answer for today, Saturday, 10 February 2024, is stated below for interested players:
FRIED
Who would have thought the word is so easy? Come back tomorrow to learn more terms.
