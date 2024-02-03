Wordle 959 Word Of The Day: Hints, Clues, and Answer For 3 February 2024

Wordle 959 hints, clues and the answer for 3 February 2024
(Photo: The Quint)
Wordle 959 Answer for 3 February 2024: Wordle has been updated to a new level on Saturday, 3 February 2024. Players have to crack this level within six attempts, failing to do so will break the winning streak. Saturday's Wordle answer may be a bit tricky; however, our hints and clues will help you not only predict the answer but also earn a daily score.
Wordle is an online puzzle game that was developed by Josh Wardle, and is now owned by The New York Times. Before playing this game, users must be aware of the rules. If you are someone who likes to crack difficult puzzles, then this is the best game for you.
Let us solve Saturday's Wordle level and get the answer!!!!
Follow the hints and clues below to guess the Wordle 959 answer for Saturday, 3 February 2024.
The answer starts with the letter 'M'.
The answer ends with the letter 'O'.
There are two vowels in today's Wordle answer.
There is no repeated letter in Saturday's Wordle answer.
The word is an adjective.
The synonyms for the word are- tiny and small.
Players who could not guess the answer to the Wordle 959 level must not be disappointed because we have got the solution. The answer to Wordle 959 on Saturday, 3 February 2024 is:
MICRO
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)