Wordle 939 Word of the Day for Today, 14 January 2024: Hints, Clues, and Answer

Wordle 939 answer for Sunday, 14 January 2024, is mentioned at the end for readers.
Wordle 939 word of the day for Sunday, 14 January 2024, is present on the official website of The New York Times – nytimes.com. Players who are eagerly waiting to solve the puzzle can start finding the answer as it is updated for all. Before finding the solution, it is better to go through the hints and clues because you can save your chances. The word for today is very easy and you can solve it in no time.
Wordle 939 word of the day for Sunday, 14 January, is simple but you should be careful. Use your limited chances in the game only when you are sure about a letter. Please note that each player gets only six chances to solve a five-letter word. You will get the score after solving the puzzle.
The online word puzzle game started gaining a lot of attention recently. Among all the other word games available online, this is the most popular because it has easy rules and is easily accessible to all. Players do not have to provide any personal information to play the puzzle.
Wordle 939 hints and clues for Sunday, 14 January 2024, are mentioned below for interested readers:
The word of the day starts with the alphabet D.
The second and third alphabets in the word for Sunday are vowels.
The answer for Sunday ends with the letter G.
All the alphabets are different.
Wordle 939 answer for Sunday, 14 January 2024, is stated here for curious players:
DOING
Please note that the words are not so easy on most days. You must be careful while solving them if you want to maintain your score streak.
