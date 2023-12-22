Wordle 916 Answer on 22 December 2023: Hints and Clues To Guess the Solution

Wordle 916 Answer on 22 December 2023: The popular word puzzle game 'Wordle' has been updated to a new level. To crack the level, users have to guess a five letter word of the day in six attempts. Wordle answers are often easy but tricky to predict. Therefore, we provide daily Wordle hints and clues for you to find the answer quickly. The Wordle game was developed by Josh Wardle and is now owned by The New York Times.

You can skip to the bottom of this page to see the Wordle answer for 22 December, if all you want to know is Friday's word of the day. However, if you'd prefer to solve the level on your own, continue reading for some hints, clues, tips, and tricks below.