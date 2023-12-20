Wordle 914 Answer: Hints and Clues To Guess the Solution on 20 December 2023

advertisement
Wordle 914 Answer: The popular word puzzle game 'Wordle' has been updated to a new level. To crack the level, users have to guess a five letter word of the day in 6 attempts. Wordle answers are often easy but tricky to predict. Therefore, we provide daily Wordle hints and clues for you to find the answer quickly. Wordle game was developed by Josh Wardle and is now owned by 'The New York Times.'
You can skip to the bottom of this page to see the Wordle answer for 20 December if all you want to know is Wednesday's word of the day. However, if you'd prefer to solve the level on your own, continue reading for some hints, clues, tips, and tricks below.
Follow the hints and clues below to guess the Wordle 914 answer on Wednesday, 20 December 2023.
The answer starts with the letter 'S'.
The answer ends with the letter 'L'.
There is no vowel in Wednesday's Wordle answer.
Letter 'L' is repeated twice in Wordle 914 answer.
Words like Little, Tiny, and Mini are the synonyms of today's Wordle answer.
Players who could not guess the Wordle 914 answer on Wednesday must not feel discouraged. We have got the solution for you to earn the daily score. The answer of Wordle 914 on Wednesday, 20 December 2023 is:
SMALL
