Wordle 875 Word of the Day for 11 November 2023: Hints, Clues, and Answer Here

Wordle 875 answer for today, Saturday, 11 November 2023, is mentioned at the end for players.
It is time to solve Wordle 875 word of the day for today, Saturday, 11 November 2023. Regular players can start solving the word after going through all the hints provided by us. We know you want to get the score for today so we have come up with certain clues that will come in handy. The online web-based word game is quite popular these days and you should also try it. The terms are sometimes quite tricky.
The puzzles are updated on the official website of the New York Times - nytimes.com for players. One should note that Wordle 875 word of the day for today, Saturday, 11 November, was updated at midnight and you can solve it now. Please note that the new puzzles are usually revealed at midnight. Be careful while solving the word today.
Even though you can find a lot of other word games online, none of them are as popular as Wordle. This puzzle game has easy rules and anyone can access them by visiting the official website. You do not need to provide any personal information to play the game.
Wordle 875 hints and clues for today, Saturday, 11 November 2023, are mentioned below for interested readers:
The word of the day starts with a vowel.
The word has two vowels and one of them is O.
The answer for today ends with the alphabet R.
The letter T is also present in the word of the day.
The word for today has different alphabets.
Wordle 875 answer for today, Saturday, 11 November 2023, is stated here for players:
ACTOR
Keep a close eye on this space if you are a regular player who wants to get the scores every day.
