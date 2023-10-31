Wordle 864 Answer Today: Check Hints, Clues, and Solution For 31 October

Wordle answer today on 31 October listed below. Follow below hints and clues to find solution.
Wordle is an online puzzle played by millions of users worldwide. The game was developed by Josh Wardle and is now owned by The New York Times. Users have to guess a five-letter word of the day in six attempts to earn a score, failing to do so will break the winning streak.
Daily Wordle answers are often easy but tricky to guess. Today's Wordle answer is not a common term. To guess the solution quickly, you must follow our online hints and clues. In case, you won't be able to predict the answer, we will reveal it at the end of this article.
Let us find out the Wordle 864 answer for Tuesday, 31 October 2023.
Follow below hints and clues below to guess the Wordle 864 answer for today.
The answer starts with the letter B.
The answer ends with the letter K.
There are two vowels in today's Wordle answer.
There is no repeated letter in Wordle's answer today.
The word means 'bare' and 'desolate'.
Players who could not guess today's daily Wordle answer must not feel disappointed. We will reveal the answer for you so that you won't miss the winning streak, and will earn a score.
The answer to Wordle 864 on 31 October 2023 is:
BLEAK
