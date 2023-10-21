Wordle 854 Answer for 21 October 2023: Hints and Clues To Guess Word of the Day

Wordle has been updated to a new level on Saturday, 21 October 2023. To guess the Wordle answer for today, players must go through our hints and clues. Wordle answers are often easy but tricky to predict, however, online prompts can make it easy for the players to find out the daily Wordle solutions.

Wordle is a web based puzzle that is played by millions of users worldwide. The game was developed by Josh Wardle and is now owned by The New York Times. The Wordle rules are simple. Players have to guess five letter term within six attempts, failing to do so will break the winning streak, and the players won't get any score.

Let us solve today's Wordle level together and find out what the solution of the day is.