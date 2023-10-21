Wordle 854 Answer for 21 October 2023: Hints and Clues To Guess Word of the Day

Wordle 854 answer for Saturday, 20 October 2023 along with hints and clues.
(Photo: The Quint)
Wordle has been updated to a new level on Saturday, 21 October 2023. To guess the Wordle answer for today, players must go through our hints and clues. Wordle answers are often easy but tricky to predict, however, online prompts can make it easy for the players to find out the daily Wordle solutions.
Wordle is a web based puzzle that is played by millions of users worldwide. The game was developed by Josh Wardle and is now owned by The New York Times. The Wordle rules are simple. Players have to guess five letter term within six attempts, failing to do so will break the winning streak, and the players won't get any score.
Let us solve today's Wordle level together and find out what the solution of the day is.
Follow below hints and clues to guess the Wordle 854 answer on Saturday, 21 October 2023.
The answer starts with the letter 'S'.
The answer ends with the letter 'K'.
There is only one vowel 'I' in today's word of the day.
There is no repeated letter in Wordle answer today.
Bonus Hint/Tip: Words like Grin, Sneer, simper are the synonyms.
Players who could not guess the Wordle answer today despite using our hints and clues must not feel disappointed because we have got the solution for them.
The answer of Wordle 854 answer on Saturday, 21 October 2023 is:
SMIRK
Check this space regularly to get the daily Wordle answers.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)