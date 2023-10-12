Wordle 845 Word of the Day for Today: Hints, Clues, and Solution for 12 October

Wordle 845 answer for Thursday, 12 October 2023, is stated at the end.
Get ready to find Wordle 845 word of the day for Thursday, 12 October 2023. You can solve the updated puzzle on the official website of The New York Times – nytimes.com. We will state a few hints and clues that will help you find the word for Thursday in no time and get the score. Before you start solving the puzzle, you should read the rules for the game to avoid problems later.
We would like to inform our readers that Wordle 845 word of the day for Thursday, 12 October 2023, is not too difficult but you should use your chances only when you are sure. There is a chance to lose the score if you use up all your chances. The online word puzzle game comes up with new words every day.
For those who do not know, the popular online word game was created and developed by Josh Wardle. Later, The New York Times took over it and started publishing the puzzles on its official website. Now, you can find the puzzle on The New York Times website only.
Wordle 845 hints and clues for Thursday, 12 October 2023, are mentioned here for interested readers:
The word of the day today begins with the alphabet K.
The answer for today ends with T.
The answer for Thursday has one vowel and it is E.
The letter N is also used in the word.
Are you ready to know the final answer for Thursday now? Read till the end if you are here for the solution and get the score.
Wordle 845 answer for Thursday, 12 October 2023, has been mentioned below for all interested people:
KNELT
