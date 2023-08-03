Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 3 August 2023: Steps To Earn Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Thursday, 3 August 2023: Garena Free Fire MAX is a revamped version of the most popular battle royale game, Garena Free Fire. The game attained popularity in India after Garena Free Fire was banned by the Indian government.

Garena Free Fire MAX game updates 12-character alphanumeric redemption codes every day on its official redemption website, reward.ff.garena.com. These codes can be utilised to win different types of free rewards including skins for characters, weapons, and other items.

Players must remember that each code can be used only once. Invalid or expired codes can not be redeemed to win freebies. All codes have an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours.

Find out the list of Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for 3 August below.