Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 3 August 2023: Steps To Earn Free Rewards

Check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 3 August 2023 to win rewards.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Thursday, 3 August 2023: Garena Free Fire MAX is a revamped version of the most popular battle royale game, Garena Free Fire. The game attained popularity in India after Garena Free Fire was banned by the Indian government.
Garena Free Fire MAX game updates 12-character alphanumeric redemption codes every day on its official redemption website, reward.ff.garena.com. These codes can be utilised to win different types of free rewards including skins for characters, weapons, and other items.
Players must remember that each code can be used only once. Invalid or expired codes can not be redeemed to win freebies. All codes have an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours.
Find out the list of Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for 3 August below.
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Thursday, 3 August 2023.
FMNHGHU10099P09
F18U7ETGRETGTHG
FNYMHGFHGFDSAQ
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
XZJZE25WEFJJ
EYH2W3XK8UPG
UVX9PYZV54AC
V427K98RUCHZ
FRDTHTYK8LOOOlU
FY45343EDFGBNUJ
FKTUYHDGRTGHTJU
FKJNBVCXSAQ124T
FYHTYFHU7180L8K
FIJNHR5617JUDSA
FQ23RTYHBVFDFRT
FYUKUlKOOPK9JHG
F45R6HJGBV6AQ23
F4RTHDFRTY0781K
B3G7A22TWDR7X
6KWMFJVMQQYG
F2345TYHJT6UH7V
31BBMSL7AK8G
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
4STIZTBE2RP9
NPYFATT3HGSQ
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
B3G7A22TWDR7X
6KWMFJVMQQYG
FF7MUY4ME6SC
FFCMCPSGC9XZ
X99TK56XDJ4X
MCPW2D1U3XA3
FFCMCPSEN5MX
MCPW2D2WKWF2
MCPW3D28VZD6
FFCMCPSUYUY7E
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
MCPW3D28VZD6
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
EYH2W3XK8UPG
UVX9PYZV54AC
BR43FMAPYEZZ
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
WEYVGQC3CT8Q
HNC95435FAGJ
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)