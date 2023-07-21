Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Wordle 762 Word of the Day Today: Hints, Clues & Solution For 21 July 2023

Wordle 762 Word of the Day Today: Hints, Clues & Solution For 21 July 2023

Wordle 762 answer for today, 21 July 2023: Go through the hints and clues to solve the word correctly.
Shivangani Singh
Tech News
Published:

Wordle 762 solution today: Read the hints for 21 July 2023.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Wordle is a common word puzzle game that is quite popular among readers, teachers, children, and people who like to invest their time carefully in their leisure periods. Wordle is a word game that helps people learn new words and enhance their vocabulary.

It is a game in which players have to guess the five-letter word in limited chances- 6 chances. The words can be easy or tough and at times people can get confused and mess up the guessing game by getting overwhelmed.

We are here with Wordle 762 hints and clues for Friday, 21 July 2023. Wordle uses color-coded clues and informs users if a letter is present or absent in the puzzle of the day. Most players have to guess some common words that are a part of our daily vocabulary.

Wordle is a popular game owned by the New York Times and it gets updated to a new level every midnight.

Wordle 762: Hints & Clues For 21 July 2023

  • Wordle 762 Word of the day today starts with the letter B.

  • The word of the day ends with the letter Y.

  • There is one vowel in today's answer of the day.

  • It is an adjective

  • It has no repetitive letters

  • The word means 'muscly' and 'athletic'

Wordle 762: Solution for Friday, 21 July 2023

Have you not been able to find the answer to Wordle 762 today using the hints and clues? Well, do not worry we have got your back. The answer to Wordle today on Friday, 21 July 2023 is:

BURLY

