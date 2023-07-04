Wordle 746 Solution for Today: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day for 5 July 2023

Wordle 746 hints and clues for today, 5 July 2023, are mentioned here for the players.
Wordle has become a part of our daily life. It helps us relax, play, learn, and challenge ourselves at the same time. Such word games were quite popular in our childhood and what a good way to make our childhood a part of us even today. This can also be played with children, helping them learn new words thus enhancing their vocabulary.
Wordle is a word puzzle game that enables us to guess the missing letters from the 5-letter word and we are provided with 6 chances only. We are here with the hints and clues for Wordle 746 Today for 5 July 2023. These hints and clues will help you guess the word within the limited chances and you can find the solution or word of the day at the end of the article.
It is just to inform our readers that Wordle is owned by The New York Times and the new Wordle puzzle is made available on the official website every midnight.
The word of the day starts with the alphabet V.
The answer for Wednesday ends with the letter M.
The word has two vowels.
The solution for Wednesday has no repetitive letters.
The word of the day is a noun
The meaning of the words are 'poison' and 'toxin'
Now, we will reveal the Wordle 746 answer to all the readers. If you are stuck, keep reading to know the final solution for the day.
Wordle 746 solution for Wednesday, 5 July 2023, is mentioned below for the readers:
VENOM
You must check this space out if you are a regular player of the word game. We will help you out.
