Wordle 741 Word of the Day for Today: Hints, Clues, & the Term for 30 June 2023

Wordle 741 hints for Friday, 30 June 2023, are stated here for the players.
(Photo: The Quint)
Get ready to solve Wordle 741 word of the day for today, Friday, 30 June 2023. The word for today is too easy but that does not mean we will not help you out. We will still state a few clues that will allow you to use your chances carefully. You should read and understand the rules of the game properly if you are a new player. All the important details about the word game are stated online.
Those who are looking for the puzzle should note that the Wordle 741 word of the day for today, Friday, 30 June 2023, is updated on the New York Times's website - nytimes.com. All players should solve the puzzle within six chances if they want the score. We will help you to use your limited chances in the game wisely.
It is important to note that anybody can solve the Wordle puzzles on the NY Times website. You do not have to create an account or login details to access the puzzles because they are open to all.
Wordle 741 hints and clues for today, Friday, 30 June 2023, are stated here for all those players who want to read:
The word of the day begins with the alphabet S.
The word for today has a single vowel and no repeated letters so be careful.
The answer for today ends with the alphabet W.
The letter T is also used in the word for Friday.
Players who do not want to know the answer can come back later to take a look at it. You must stop reading now.
Wordle 741 answer for today, Friday, 30 June 2023, is mentioned below for our readers:
STRAW