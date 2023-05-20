Wordle 701 Word of the Day for Today: Hints, Clues, and Answer for 21 May 2023

Read the Wordle 701 hints and clues for Sunday, 21 May, here.
The Wordle 701 word of the day for Sunday, 21 May 2023, is updated at midnight for regular players to solve it. You can go to the website – nytimes.com – to find the updated puzzle. Players trying to solve the puzzle for the first time should remember that they have six chances only. They can also go through the other rules of the game mentioned on the official website of The New York Times before solving the answer.
Regular players must note that the Wordle 701 word of the day on Sunday, 21 May, is not a simple one but most players can guess it if they think properly. Even though we do not hear the word constantly, a few hints and clues can help you guess it. You should use your chance only when you are sure.
Players like to start their day by solving puzzles. We are here to help you start your day on a positive note by providing a few hints so you can guess the term correctly.
Wordle 701 hints and clues for Sunday, 21 May 2023, are stated below for all our regular readers:
The word of the day today begins with the letter B.
The next alphabet in the word for today is R.
The third letter is the only vowel present and it is A.
The answer for today ends with the letter H.
Are you thrilled to know the final answer now? We will state the word for Sunday for all our readers who could not guess it on their own. You can read ahead to get the score.
Wordle 701 answer for Sunday, 21 May, is stated here for the readers who want to know:
BRASH
Follow this space for all the Wordle hints, clues, and words if you are a regular player.
