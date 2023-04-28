Wordle 679 Word of the Day Today: Hints, Clues, and Solution for 29 April 2023

Take a look at the Wordle 679 hints for today, Saturday, 29 April 2023, here.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
It is time to solve Wordle 679 word of the day today, Saturday, 29 April 2023. The ones who have decided to solve the puzzle today must visit the official website of the New York Times - nytimes.com. You will find the updated puzzle on the homepage. Try to solve the term correctly and get the score for today. We are here to help you figure out the right word so you can maintain your score streak.
Before we start helping you out with the puzzle today, it is important to note that the Wordle 679 word of the day for Saturday, 29 April 2023, is a tough term. You will have to be extremely careful while using any of your chances. Use them only when you are sure about an alphabet if you want the score today.
No matter how difficult the terms are, most players are able to figure them out by reading the hints and clues. We provide the answers at the end for all our readers who want to take a look at them.
Let's take a look at the Wordle 679 hints and clues for today, Saturday, 29 April 2023, here:
The answer for today begins with the letter C.
The next alphabet in the word of the day is a vowel and it is E.
Apart from E, you will have to find another vowel in the answer.
The word of the day ends with R.
The answer for today, Saturday, has no repetitive alphabets so be careful while using your six chances.
Wordle 679 solution for today, Saturday, 29 April 2023, is mentioned here for everyone:
CEDAR
Follow this space every day if you want to get the Wordle scores and learn new English terms.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)