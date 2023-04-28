Wordle 679 Word of the Day Today: Hints, Clues, and Solution for 29 April 2023

It is time to solve Wordle 679 word of the day today, Saturday, 29 April 2023. The ones who have decided to solve the puzzle today must visit the official website of the New York Times - nytimes.com. You will find the updated puzzle on the homepage. Try to solve the term correctly and get the score for today. We are here to help you figure out the right word so you can maintain your score streak.

Before we start helping you out with the puzzle today, it is important to note that the Wordle 679 word of the day for Saturday, 29 April 2023, is a tough term. You will have to be extremely careful while using any of your chances. Use them only when you are sure about an alphabet if you want the score today.