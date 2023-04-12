Wordle 663 Puzzle for 13 April 2023: Check Hints, Clues & Final Word of the Day

Wordle 663 hints for today, 13 April 2023, are stated here for the readers.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Wordle 663 puzzle for today, Thursday, 13 April 2023, is updated on the official website of the New York Times - nytimes.com. You can solve the answer for today anytime you want. Daily players are aware that the online word game has become tougher this week and the puzzles are not too easy to solve. To know the rules and pattern of the online word puzzle game, you have to check the details mentioned on the official website.
Wordle 663 puzzle for today, Thursday, 13 April, is tricky but we are sure we can help you solve it. If you go through the hints and clues stated by us, you will solve the answer in no time. However, it is important to note that the chances are limited so all players have to be careful on Thursday.
Every player should follow the rules of the game if they are interested in getting the score. As per the rules, you have to guess a five-letter term within six chances no matter how difficult it is. You will not get any extra chances to solve the word of the day.
Wordle 663 hints and clues for today, Thursday, 13 April 2023, are stated below for those interested to read:
The word of the day for today begins with the alphabet C.
The vowel A is repeated twice in the answer for today.
No other letters are repeated in the word apart from the vowel.
The answer for today ends with the letter T.
Excited to read the final word of the day? It is time for us to state the answer as we have mentioned all the possible hints.
Wordle 663 answer today, Thursday, 13 April 2023, is stated below for our regular readers:
CARAT
You must follow this space whenever you wish to solve the Wordle words of the day to get the scores.
