Wordle 662 Answer Today: Check Hints, Clues, & Word of the Day for 12 April 2023

Wordle 662 puzzle for Wednesday, 12 April 2023, is difficult to solve.
Get ready to solve Wordle 662 answer today, Wednesday, 12 April 2023. The online word game is back to its form this week and most of the words are quite tough. Players are forced to look for help on different platforms otherwise they are not able to guess the word. The limited chances have posed a threat so players have to be extremely careful before taking any chance. We are here to help our readers out at every point.
We would like our readers to know that the Wordle 662 answer today, Wednesday, 12 April, is also not too easy. However, you will not face much difficulty in guessing the term if you read the hints and clues stated by us. Our regular readers are aware that we also provide the final word of the day in the end.
You can find the puzzle on the official website of the New York Times - nytimes.com. All you need to do is go to the website and start solving the word of the day for Wednesday. Make sure to use your limited chances only when you are sure about an alphabet.
Let's take a look at the Wordle 662 hints and clues for Wednesday, 12 April, here:
The word of the day for today starts with the letter B.
The second letter in the answer for Wednesday is a vowel.
The fourth alphabet in the puzzle is also a vowel.
The word of the day ends with the letter X.
Wordle 662 word of the day for today, Wednesday, 12 April 2023, is stated below for our readers:
BORAX
Congratulations to all players who found the word on their own without reading the answer provided by us. Follow this space daily to get the scores.
