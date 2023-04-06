Wordle 657 Puzzle Today: Know the Hints, Clues, & Final Answer for 7 April 2023

Wordle 657 hints for Friday, 7 April 2023, are stated here for the readers.
Wordle 657 puzzle for today, Friday, 7 April 2023, is updated on the official website. Players can start solving the word of the day whenever they want and see if they can find the answer. Wordle is an online web-based word game that is not only popular in India but across the globe. People from all age groups can play the game because it is interesting and informative. You should also try solving the word of the day for Friday.
We will help you solve Wordle 657 puzzle for today, Friday, 7 April. You can guess the word on your own after going through a few hints and clues. The puzzle is updated on the website of the New York Times - nytimes.com. To play the game, you just need to visit the site and start solving the puzzle.
If you are new to the online word game, you should learn the rules first. Each player gets only six chances to solve the word of the day no matter how uncommon or difficult it is. You will not get the score if you use all your chances and find the wrong word.
Let's go through the hints and clues for Wordle 657 answer for Friday, 7 April, here:
The word of the day for Friday starts with the alphabet L.
The next alphabet in the answer for today is a vowel.
The word for Friday has another vowel and it is U.
The puzzle ends with the alphabet S.
Now, we think it is the right time to reveal the final solution for Friday. You should keep reading ahead if you are here for the answer. Congratulations to everyone who successfully discovered the word without much help.
Wordle 657 word of the day for today, Friday, 7 April 2023, is stated below for all interested readers:
LOCUS
