Wordle 613 Answer for 22 February 2023 - Hints and Clues To Find the Solution

Check out the Wordle Answer Today for the 613 level on Wednesday, 22 February 2023.
(Photo: The Quint)
Wordle 613 Answer for Wednesday, 22 February 2023: Wordle is a popular New York Times word puzzle that has been updated to a new level – Wordle 613 for today, 22 February 2023.
Let us try to solve the puzzle using some hints. The rules for Wordle are simple – users need to guess a five-letter word in 6 attempts to win.
Utilizing color-coded clues, Wordle informs users if a letter is present or absent in the puzzle of the day. Often, players have to guess some common words that are a part of our daily vocabulary. It is rare, but the game might throw you a curveball, and you'll find yourself in a frustrating situation where you are unable to find the answer.
Today's answer might be one such curveball. But we are here to help you with the amazing hints & clues that you may require to complete the puzzle today. Let us start the game and help you find the solution of the day effortlessly.
Following are the hints and clues to solve Wordle level 613 on 22 February 2023.
Wordle 613 word of the day today starts with the letter 'R'.
The word of the day ends with the letter 'R'.
There are two vowels in today's answer of the day.
It is an adjective
It has one duplicate letter
Have you not been able to find the answer to Wordle 613 today using the hints and clues? Well, do not worry we have got your back. The answer to Wordle today on Wednesday, 22 February 2023 is:
RIPER
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)