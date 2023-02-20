Wordle 612 Answer for Today: Hints, Clues, and Solution for 21 February 2023

Wordle 612 hints and clues for 21 February 2023
(Photo: Saptarshi Basak/The Quint)
It is time for the players to try solving Wordle 612 word of the day for Tuesday, 21 February 2023. We are here to help you with the possible hints and clues for Tuesday. The final answer is also stated towards the end but you should try solving the word on your own. This will help players to learn a new term that they can add to their English vocabulary. Before starting to solve the puzzle, you should know that the word for today is simple.
Wordle 612 word of the day for Tuesday, 21 February 2023 is an easy and common term that players can guess in no time. It is a five-letter word that you have to guess within six chances. We use this term on a daily basis so everybody has heard it.
The ones who are playing the online web-based word game for the first time should read the rules. Wordle was created by Josh Wardle, now it is owned and managed by the New York Times.
The puzzles are present on the official website of the New York Times every day for the players. The words are updated at midnight so players can solve them before beginning their day.
Wordle 612 hints and clues for today, Tuesday, 21 February 2023 are mentioned here for all our readers who are gearing up to solve the puzzle:
The word of the day on Tuesday begins with the alphabet R.
The answer for today contains one vowel.
The solution for Tuesday ends with the letter Y.
The term has one repeated letter.
It is an adjective.
Are you ready to take a look at the final solution for the day? Stop reading if you are still trying to solve the puzzle for Tuesday. You can take a look at the term after you are done trying.
Wordle 612 solution for today, Tuesday, 21 February 2023 is mentioned below:
RUDDY
We hope all our readers got the score for today. Wordle is an extremely popular and interesting word game that increases the knowledge of people. Everybody should try solving the words of the day daily.
