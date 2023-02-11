Wordle 603 Word of the Day Today: Hints, Clues, and Solution for 12 February

Wordle 603 word of the day for 12 February 2023 is stated at the end.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Are you ready to solve Wordle 603 word of the day today, on Sunday, 12 February 2023? Begin your off day on a productive note by solving the right answer for today. We will help you guess the answer by stating a few hints and clues. Before we delve deep into the hints, players should note that the solution for Sunday is not a difficult term. You hear this word often and it is extremely common. Keep reading to know more.
To solve Wordle 603 word of the day today, on Sunday, 12 February, you have to think properly and then use your chances. Remember you have only six chances to guess the five-letter word. The ones who are able to crack the puzzle within the six chances will get the score for the day and be a winner.
This online word game is popular because it helps people to use their brains and learn new English terms. People get addicted to Wordle after playing it once because they want to learn every day.
Let's take a look at the Wordle 603 hints and clues for today, Sunday, 12 February 2023:
The word of the day starts with the alphabet G.
The next two letters in the word are vowels and they are different from each other.
The word of the day ends with T today, on Sunday.
No letter is used twice in the word of the day so use your chances only when you are sure.
Players who are stuck while solving the puzzle for today can take a look at the solution provided by us. Read the word and then get the score for the day.
Wordle 603 solution for today, Sunday, 12 February 2023, is stated below for our daily readers:
GIANT
Easy right? The word of the day today was quite easy compared to the other days.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)