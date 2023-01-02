Wordle 563 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day for 3 January 2023

Read the hints to solve Wordle 563 for 3 January 2023
(Photo: The Quint)
Wordle is a popular word puzzle game in which the players have to guess the word of the day with the help of a few hints and clues. The hints and clues for this game can be found on various platforms. This game is quite fun and popular among people who are eager to learn new words and work on their vocabulary. Wordle puzzle 563 for 3 January 2023 is also here now thus we are back with a list of hints and clues to make it easier for you to guess the wordle 563 solution.
Each word of the wordle puzzle has 5 letters and a player gets six chances to guess the word. A few words might be quite easy while others may be tricky or tough. But let's get down to the hint and solution for wordle 563 today, on Tuesday, 3 January 2022.
Wordle is an online word puzzle game, owned and managed by the New York Times. Interested players can find the puzzles posted on their website every day.
This online word puzzle game became tremendously popular in 2022 across the globe and since then has been a source of entertainment and learning for the players.
Wordle hints and clues for today, 3 January 2023, are stated here for our readers:
The word of the day begins with the letter A.
The word for Tuesday has two vowels.
The answer for today ends with the letter C.
The word is a Noun.
It has no duplicate letters.
The synonyms for the words are 'Prank' and 'trick'.
Wordle 563 word of the day today, on Tuesday, 3 January 2023, is stated below for our readers:
ANTIC
We want our readers to get the scores daily. Come back tomorrow for more hints if you want to get the score in the online word game