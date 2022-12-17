Wordle 547 Word of the Day Today: Hints, Clues, and Answer for 18 December 2022

Wordle 547 answer for Sunday is stated at the end.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Get ready to solve Wordle 547 word of the day today, on Sunday, 18 December 2022, with the help of hints and clues provided by us. Wordle is an online web-based word game that is quite popular across the globe. The online word game was created by Josh Wardle and is now owned and managed by the New York Times. The puzzles are updated on their official website for regular players who like to solve them.
It is time to solve Wordle 547 word of the day today, on Sunday, 18 December 2022. The word is so easy that it can confuse you. The term is not only common but also has a lot of vowels and repeated letters, making it easier for the players to guess. We are here to help you out with the puzzle.
Wordle is widely known for tricking players with difficult terms so they have to be careful while guessing them. It is not easy to guess the terms every day without help.
Wordle 547 hints and clues for Sunday, 18 December, are stated here for our readers who are playing the game today:
The word of the day starts with the letter T.
The alphabet T is present twice in the term.
The word for today has two vowels.
The answer for Sunday ends with L.
The word is so simple that we cannot state any more hints otherwise it will spoil the suspense.
Congratulations to everyone who got the score. The ones who play the game regularly know that the word on Sunday was quite simple compared to the other days.
Wordle 547 solution for today, Sunday, 18 December 2022, is stated below for our readers:
TOTAL
Come back tomorrow to know the hints and clues if you get stuck while solving the puzzle.
