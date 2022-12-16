Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 16 December 2022: Claim Codes and Win Gifts

Know how to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, 16 December 2022, here.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire game has become one of the most popular games of the year in the country and the battle royale game has witnessed a growing fan following in the recent years. It is important that people are updated with new rules, rewards, and redeem codes regularly. If players want to claim the codes to win prizes and gifts, they have to register themselves on the official website and only then they will be able to claim the Garena Free Fire redeem codes at reward.ff.garena.com. We have listed below the 12 digit redeem codes for 16 December 2022 and the steps to claim them.
Interested people must know that only registered players can claim the Garena Free Fire Redeem codes. So if you haven't already registered, please do so, or else you will not be able to enjoy the benefits.
The Free Fire codes help the players win different rewards like premium bundles, diamonds, characters, etc. that help them survive in the game.
Players will have to claim the Garena Free Fire codes within 24 hours of their release and you need to make sure that the validity and expiry date of these FF codes are valid and not expired else they will be of no use.
ZYPPXWRWIAHD
FF10617KGUF9
FF119MB3PFA5
WLSGJXS5KFYR
FF11WFNPP956
SARG886AV5GR
FF11HHGCGK3B
Y6ACLK7KUD1N
ZRJAPH294KV5
FF1164XNJZ2V
FF11DAKX4WH
YXY3EGTLHGJX
B6IYCTNH4PV3
FF11NJN5YS3E
MCPTFNXZF4TA
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
FF10GCGXRNHY
X99TK56XDJ4X
W0JJAFV3TU5E
Visit the official website of Garena free fire at reward.ff.garena.com.
Use the credentials of your registered social network to login.
A list of FF codes will appear on your computer screen.
You can copy and paste these one at a time in the dialogue box and submit.
Your free rewards and weapons will be transferred to your mailbox.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)