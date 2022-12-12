Wordle 542 Word of the Day Today: Hints, Clues, and Answer for 13 December 2022

Are you excited to solve Wordle 542 word of the day on Tuesday, 13 December 2022? The answer is a simple one but you have to use your chances cautiously.

Do not take any chances in the online web-based word game if you want to get the score for today. Wordle is the latest internet sensation that has attracted the attention of millions of players across the globe. It became extremely popular this year and it is growing.

Start playing the game after reading the hints and use your chances only when you are sure about a letter. Daily players take the online word game very seriously because their main goal is to maintain the score streak.