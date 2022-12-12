Wordle 542 Word of the Day Today: Hints, Clues, and Answer for 13 December 2022

Wordle 542 answer for 13 December 2022 is stated at the end.
Are you excited to solve Wordle 542 word of the day on Tuesday, 13 December 2022? The answer is a simple one but you have to use your chances cautiously.
Do not take any chances in the online web-based word game if you want to get the score for today. Wordle is the latest internet sensation that has attracted the attention of millions of players across the globe. It became extremely popular this year and it is growing.
Start playing the game after reading the hints and use your chances only when you are sure about a letter. Daily players take the online word game very seriously because their main goal is to maintain the score streak.
You can begin your day by solving the puzzles because they are updated at midnight. Remember that the words are usually difficult so you have to look for online help.
Here are the Wordle 542 hints and clues for Tuesday, 13 December, that you should read if you are trying to solve the puzzle:
The word of the day starts with the alphabet G.
The second and last letter in the answer is the same and it is a vowel.
The letter N is also present in the word for today.
The word has no other repeated letters except the vowel so be careful.
Now, it is time to read the final answer for today. You can stop reading if you are still trying to get to the word of the day. The ones who have already played the game can cross-check their solution.
Wordle 542 answer today, on Tuesday, 13 December 2022, is mentioned here:
GENRE
Keep an eye on this space if you want to know the hints and clues for Wordle puzzles every day.
