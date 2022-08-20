Wordle 427 Solution Today: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day on 20 August 2022

Wordle 427 Answer: Check out the hints and clues to find the word of the day for today, 20 August 2022.
All the Wordle players who are interested in solving the Wordle 427 word of the day on 20 August 2022 should know that we have some interesting hints and clues for them.
Daily Wordle players must note that the Wordle 427 word of the day for today, Saturday, 20 August 2022 is a common but tricky word and might require brainstorming. But if they want to complete today's level and need some prompts, we are happy to help.
Read the article to get the hints and clues for Wordle 427. Those players who will not be able to complete the level through our clues and hints need not to worry as we have got the answer of Wordle 427 for them and will mention it at the end of this article.
All the Wordle players who want to solve the Wordle 427 on their own should check the below-given hints and clues:
1. The Wordle 427 word of the day starts with the letter 'T'.
2. The word of the day ends with the letter 'T'.
3. The word of the day today has two vowels - E and A.
4. Bonus Hint: The Wordle 427 solution of the day ends with word 'EAT'.
All those players who could not guess the Wordle 427 word of the day despite our hints and clues should know that it was a tricky word to guess but we have the answer for them so that they do not miss the daily game streak. The answer of Wordle 427 for 20 August 2022 is:
TREAT
