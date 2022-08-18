Wordle 426 Answer Today: Hints, Clue, and the Word of the Day for 19 August 2022

Wordle has updated to a new puzzle today, on Friday, 19 August 2022. Players should get ready to solve Wordle 426 answer today to get the score. Anybody can play the word puzzle game by visiting the official website of the New York Times. The answer for Friday is not an uncommon term but we do not use it often. Most players might need help to crack the word of the day so we are here to assist them.

Players should read the hints stated by us before starting to solve the Wordle 426 answer today, on Friday, 19 August 2022. Since the players have only five chances in the game, they should be cautious while playing. One mistake can lead to losing the score for the day and no player wants that to happen.