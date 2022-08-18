Wordle 426 Answer Today: Hints, Clue, and the Word of the Day for 19 August 2022

Wordle 426 solution: Read the hints for 19 August 2022 here.
Wordle has updated to a new puzzle today, on Friday, 19 August 2022. Players should get ready to solve Wordle 426 answer today to get the score. Anybody can play the word puzzle game by visiting the official website of the New York Times. The answer for Friday is not an uncommon term but we do not use it often. Most players might need help to crack the word of the day so we are here to assist them.
Players should read the hints stated by us before starting to solve the Wordle 426 answer today, on Friday, 19 August 2022. Since the players have only five chances in the game, they should be cautious while playing. One mistake can lead to losing the score for the day and no player wants that to happen.
A lot of players across the globe like to brag about their scores. It is impossible to maintain the score streak as the words are quite difficult to crack on most days.
Wordle 426 hints and clues for today, on Friday, 19 August 2022 are stated here for all our readers:
The word of the day does not have any similar letter so the players should use their chances carefully.
The answer for Friday begins with the alphabet S.
The word of the day ends with G.
The answer for the day has only one vowel.
BONUS HINT: The word is used to describe a jacket that women like to wear.
If you are here to know the Wordle answer for Friday then this is the right place. Players excited to know the solution should keep reading because we want them to get the score.
Wordle 426 solution today, on Friday, 19 August 2022 is stated below for the players:
SHRUG
