Wordle 418 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day for 11 August 2022

It is time for the players to start solving Wordle 418 answer today, on Thursday, 11 August 2022 to get the score. The online web-based word game became a viral sensation at the beginning of 2022, especially among the millennial generation. People get to learn new terms daily and also get a score for guessing the right answer for the day. The rules to play Wordle are also extremely simple so anybody can solve the puzzles regularly.

The word game comes up with tricky terms on most days so the players look for help. Since the words are uncommon they are unable to guess them within the six chances. We help the players with all the hints and clues that can guide them to find the right answer. Let's solve Wordle 418 answer today, on Thursday, 11 August 2022.