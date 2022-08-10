Wordle 418 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day for 11 August 2022

Wordle 418 solution today: Read the hints for 11 August 2022.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
It is time for the players to start solving Wordle 418 answer today, on Thursday, 11 August 2022 to get the score. The online web-based word game became a viral sensation at the beginning of 2022, especially among the millennial generation. People get to learn new terms daily and also get a score for guessing the right answer for the day. The rules to play Wordle are also extremely simple so anybody can solve the puzzles regularly.
The word game comes up with tricky terms on most days so the players look for help. Since the words are uncommon they are unable to guess them within the six chances. We help the players with all the hints and clues that can guide them to find the right answer. Let's solve Wordle 418 answer today, on Thursday, 11 August 2022.
First, they must try to solve the word of the day after reading the online hints and clues stated by us. This will allow the players to use their brains to solve the puzzle.
Wordle 418 hints and clues today, on Thursday, 11 August 2022 are mentioned below for all the players who want to solve the puzzle:
The answer starts with the alphabet G.
The word of the day has the letter L.
The solution for Thursday has two vowels.
The vowels are placed next to each other in the puzzle for the day.
The word of the day ends with N.
These are all the hints for Thursday. We hope you will be able to use them and get the score without any difficulty.
Wordle 418 solution today, on Thursday, 11 August 2022 is stated here for the players who want to know:
GLEAN.
Come back tomorrow to know more hints, clues, and solutions if you want to maintain your Wordle score streak.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)