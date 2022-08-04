Wordle 412 Solution Today: Check the Hints, Clues, and Answer for 5 August 2022

Ready to solve Wordle 412 answer today, on Friday, 5 August 2022? The online word game comes up with simple terms rarely for the players. The word of the day today is quite easy, unlike the other days. Players will be able to guess the word easily if they use the hints provided by us and then use the chances in the game. Every player should note that they have only six chances to crack the solution for today.

The rule that makes Wordle interesting for the players is the limited chances. Wordle 412 word of the day today, on Friday, 5 August 2022 can be solved in no time. Players should start guessing the answer for today so that they can get the score without breaking the streak. Maintaining the score streak is a task for most players.