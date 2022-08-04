Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Wordle 412 Solution Today: Check the Hints, Clues, and Answer for 5 August 2022

Wordle 412 Solution Today: Check the Hints, Clues, and Answer for 5 August 2022

Wordle 412 answer today: Read to know the solution for Friday, 5 August 2022.
Raajwrita Dutta
Tech News
Published:

Wordle 412 word of the day: Read the hints for Friday, 5 August 2022 stated here.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Wordle 412 word of the day: Read the hints for Friday, 5 August 2022 stated here.</p></div>

Ready to solve Wordle 412 answer today, on Friday, 5 August 2022? The online word game comes up with simple terms rarely for the players. The word of the day today is quite easy, unlike the other days. Players will be able to guess the word easily if they use the hints provided by us and then use the chances in the game. Every player should note that they have only six chances to crack the solution for today.

The rule that makes Wordle interesting for the players is the limited chances. Wordle 412 word of the day today, on Friday, 5 August 2022 can be solved in no time. Players should start guessing the answer for today so that they can get the score without breaking the streak. Maintaining the score streak is a task for most players.

Also ReadWordle 411 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and the Solution for 4 August 2022

However, our readers can guess the solutions because we provide all the probable hints and clues. Players are advised to go through the hints first and then start solving the puzzle.

No matter how easy the words of the day are, it is always smart to read the hints. Since the chances in the game are limited, one should not be in a hurry and guess random letters.

Wordle 412 Hints: Clues for 5 August 2022

Wordle 412 hints and clues today, on Friday, 5 August 2022 are stated below for all the players who are looking for them:

  • The word of the day today begins with B.

  • The Wordle answer for today ends with Y.

  • The word puzzle has a repetitive letter.

  • The letter is repeated twice in the Wordle puzzle for today.

  • The word of the day has the vowel U in it.

Also ReadQuordle 191 Answers Today: Hints, Clues, and Words of the Day for 03 August 2022
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

These are the five hints we have for today. Read them and then try finding the solution for Friday.

Wordle 412 Word of the Day Today: Friday, 5 August 2022

As we have already stated all the Wordle hints and clues, it is the right time to reveal the answer for today. Players who are still playing the game are requested to not read further.

We will provide the answer for those who are unable to find the solution or have solved the puzzle.

Wordle 412 word of the day for today, Friday, 5 August 2022 is mentioned below for all our regular readers who follow this space:

BUGGY

Get the Wordle score by providing this answer if you haven't guessed it already.

Also ReadGarena Free Fire (FF) Redeem Codes Today: How To Claim Rewards on 4 August 2022

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT