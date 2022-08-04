Wordle 412 Solution Today: Check the Hints, Clues, and Answer for 5 August 2022

Wordle 412 word of the day: Read the hints for Friday, 5 August 2022 stated here.
Ready to solve Wordle 412 answer today, on Friday, 5 August 2022? The online word game comes up with simple terms rarely for the players. The word of the day today is quite easy, unlike the other days. Players will be able to guess the word easily if they use the hints provided by us and then use the chances in the game. Every player should note that they have only six chances to crack the solution for today.
The rule that makes Wordle interesting for the players is the limited chances. Wordle 412 word of the day today, on Friday, 5 August 2022 can be solved in no time. Players should start guessing the answer for today so that they can get the score without breaking the streak. Maintaining the score streak is a task for most players.
However, our readers can guess the solutions because we provide all the probable hints and clues. Players are advised to go through the hints first and then start solving the puzzle.
Wordle 412 hints and clues today, on Friday, 5 August 2022 are stated below for all the players who are looking for them:
The word of the day today begins with B.
The Wordle answer for today ends with Y.
The word puzzle has a repetitive letter.
The letter is repeated twice in the Wordle puzzle for today.
The word of the day has the vowel U in it.
These are the five hints we have for today. Read them and then try finding the solution for Friday.
As we have already stated all the Wordle hints and clues, it is the right time to reveal the answer for today. Players who are still playing the game are requested to not read further.
Wordle 412 word of the day for today, Friday, 5 August 2022 is mentioned below for all our regular readers who follow this space:
BUGGY
Get the Wordle score by providing this answer if you haven't guessed it already.
