Wordle 391 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and the Word of the Day for 15 July 2022

We have stated the Wordle 391 solution on 15 July 2022 for our readers.
Players should start getting ready to solve the Wordle 391 word of the day on Friday, 15 July 2022. After providing a simple puzzle on Thursday, the word game has a new word of the day on Friday, and it is quite tough to crack. Players are requested to use their chances in the game judiciously to get a score for the day. One random letter can lead to losing a chance in the online word puzzle game.
The ones who are acquainted with Wordle know that the right way to play the game is by going through the hints and clues available online. The online hints and clues help players save their chances for the difficult part. This allows them to get a score for the day. Let's start solving the Wordle 391 puzzle on Friday, 15 July 2022.
Like every day, we will provide the Wordle hints and clues so that our readers can use them to solve the puzzle. Since the answer is difficult and uncommon, players should be careful.
The Wordle 391 hints and clues on Friday, 15 July 2022 are stated below for those readers who are looking for online help while solving the puzzle:
The answer has the alphabet W.
There is a vowel in the word that is repeated twice.
The word of the day on 15 July 2022 ends with a vowel.
The word contains no other repeated letters except the vowel.
The alphabet D is present somewhere in the Wordle word.
SPOILER ALERT: Ready to know the answer on Friday? The players who are still trying to solve the puzzle and do not want to know the answer should stop reading.
The players who are here to know the Wordle answer should keep reading as we will reveal it now.
The Wordle 391 word of the day on Friday, 15 July 2022 is:
WEDGE