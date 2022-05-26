Wordle 342 Answer Today: Hints, Clues and Word of the Day for 27 May 2022

The web-based word game, Wordle is back with a brand new word on Friday, 27 May 2022. It is almost the end of May and Wordle 342 word of the day is quite fancy.

Wordle is extremely famous among millennials because the word puzzle game helps them to learn new terms daily. The game was initially popular for coming up with difficult terms that took a lot of time to solve. Lately, the words have been quite simple and the players are able to guess them.

Before starting to solve the Wordle puzzles, every player should be aware of the rules properly. The players have to solve a five letter Wordle word of the day within six chances. The ones who are able to guess the terms correctly without losing all the attempts get the score for the day.