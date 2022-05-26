Garena Free Fire: Check List of FF Redeem Codes for 26 May

Redeem codes in Garena Free Fire game can be availed from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 26 May 2022.

(Photo: ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire has released a new set of redeem codes for Thursday, 26 May 2022. Redeem codes are released by the game at regular intervals for its users. They are then used by players to claim rewards and other in-game items for free.

However, all players are advised to check the validity of redeem codes they are using. Invalid redeem codes cannot be used to claim rewards.

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 26 May 2022.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 26 May

  • 3ANG MEEJ Y8FJ – MP-40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

  • FFCO 8BS5 JW2D

  • FFAC 2YXE 6RF2

  • FFIC JGW9 NKYT

  • FF11 64XN JZ2V

  • FF11 WFNP P956

  • FF10 GCGX RNHY

  • FF10 617K GUF9

  • FF11 HHGC GK3B

  • FF11 9MB3 PFA5

  • FF11 NJN5 YS3E

  • FFIC JGW9 NKYT

  • FF9M J31C XKRG

Garena Free Fire: How to Get FF Redeem Codes for 26 May?

  • Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.

