Wordle 326 Solution for Today: Hints and Clues for 11 May 2022

Wordle 326 hints and clues for 11 May 2022.
Wordle is back with a brand new word puzzle for its players on Wednesday, 11 May 2022.
While the Wordle word game was initially known for throwing up tricky words, the game has proved to be extremely easy over the past few weeks.
Here are some hints and clues to find the answer for today's Wordle 326 (11 May 2022).
We provide hints and clues daily so that the players can quickly find the solution for the day. We also provide the Wordle answer towards the end of the article for all the players who couldn't guess the answer correctly.
It can take some extra time to find the Wordle 326 answer for 11 May 2022 as we hardly use this word in our daily vocabulary.
Let's take a look at some hints to solve Wordle 326 solution for today, Wednesday, 11 May 2022:
The Wordle 326 answer for 11 May 2022 is a noun.
The Wordle word of the day for Wednesday, 11 May 2022, contains two vowels.
The Wordle 326 solution for today, 11 May 2022, starts with the letter F.
The Wordle word of the day ends with a vowel and the letter is E.
We hope the hints will be helpful enough for the players to find the Wordle 326 answer without exhausting their chances. All players have only six chances to guess the term.
It is time for us to reveal the final answer for Wordle 326 today, Wednesday, 11 May 2022.
Wordle 326 answer for Wednesday, 11 May 2022, is FARCE.
