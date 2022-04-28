Wordle 313 Answer Today: Find Hints, Clues, and Answer for 28 April 2022

Wordle 313 answer: Read the hints for 28 April 2022.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Wordle players have been provided with a new Wordle puzzle to solve on Thursday, 28 April. A new day indicates solving a Wordle word of the day to win the score. Wordle 313 answer for today, Thursday, 28 April, should not be difficult for the players to solve with the help of hints. We provide hints and clues daily to the players so that it is easy for them to guess the Wordle answer within a few chances.
Wordle is popular for coming up with tough terms to solve but for the past few days, the word game is being lenient with the players.
Wordle 313 solution for today, Thursday, is also not that difficult. The players can guess the word without exhausting all their chances.
We will also provide hints that are going to make the process of finding the answer for Wordle 313 simple. We help the Wordle players with hints daily so that they do not lose their scores.
Wordle players can take a look at a few hints and clues to solve Wordle 313 answer for today:
The Wordle word of the day comprises only one vowel
Wordle 313 answer for Thursday starts with the letter Z
Wordle 313 word of the day ends with the letter Y
Bonus Hint: The word means to have a strong, pleasant, and spicy flavour
We hope these hints will help the Wordle players to get their Wordle 313 answer for Thursday, 28 April.
SPOILER ALERT: Now we will reveal the final solution for Wordle 313 like every day. The players who are unable to guess the answer for today (Thursday, 28 April 2022) can read to know the solution.