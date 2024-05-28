Wordle 1074 Answer for 28 May 2024: Hints and Clues to Guess Word of the Day

Wordle Answer 28 May 2024: The popular word puzzle Wordle has been updated to a new level today on Tuesday, 28 May 2024. Players who wish to guess the word of the day quickly can check our online hints and clues below. Wordle game was developed by Josh Wardle and is now owned by the New York Times. Wardle developed the game for his partner to narrow down the 12,000 five-letter words in the English language to only 2,500. This allowed him to compile the database of answers. It was also helpful since his name plays on the term 'word'. New York Times paid seven figures to the developer to get the official rights of the game.

All those players who are playing Wordle game for the first time must be aware about the rules. They have to guess a five letter word of the day in just 6 attempts to earn a daily score. Those who will fail to predict the answer within the limited tries lose the winning streak. Let us solve today's Wordle answer below.