Wordle 1072 Answer for 26 May 2024: Hints and Clues to Guess Final Answer

Wordle 1072 Answer for 26 May 2024.
Wordle 1072 Answer for 26 May 2024: The famous word puzzle Wordle has been updated to a new level today on 26 May 2024. Like every day, players have to guess a five letter word of the day in just 6 attempts, failing to do so will break the winning streak, and the player will lose. Wordle is an online puzzle played by millions of users worldwide. The game was developed by Josh Wardle but it is now owned by the New York Times.
Players who are interested in playing Wordle must know that the game is available on the official website of New York Times. Guessing Wordle answers are often challenging, however, with the help of our online hints and clues, users predict the answer quickly within 2 to 3 attempts. Let us solve the Wordle 1072 level below to find the answer on Sunday, 26 May 2024.
Following are the hints and clues to guess Wordle 1072 answer on Sunday, 26 May 2024.
The answer starts with the letter 'B'.
The answer ends with the letter 'L'.
Vowel 'E' is repeated twice in today's Wordle answer.
The answer is related to a slope or edge of any surface.
If you could not guess the answer of Wordle today using the above hints and clues, you should not be disappointed because we will reveal it to you. The answer of Wordle 1072 on Sunday, 26 May 2024 is:
BEVEL
