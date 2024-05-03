Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Wordle 1049 Answer for Today, 3 May 2024: Check Hints, Clues, & Word of the Day

Wordle 1049 Answer for Today, 3 May 2024: Check Hints, Clues, & Word of the Day

Wordle 1049 solution for today: Read the hints and clues to solve the puzzle on Friday, 3 May 2024.
Raajwrita Dutta
Tech News
Published:

Wordle 1049 solution for 3 May 2024: Read the hints and clues to solve the puzzle.

(Photo: Saptarshi Basak/The Quint)

Wordle 1049 answer for today, Friday, 3 May 2024, is updated on the website of the New York Times - nytimes.com for interested people. You can visit the website and try solving the puzzle on your own. The term for today is not very simple so players might get stuck. However, you do not need to worry about losing the score because we will provide the necessary hints. Stay alert while playing the game if you want the score.

You will get six chances to solve Wordle 1049 answer for today, Friday, 3 May. One should solve the puzzle within the chances if one wants to maintain their score streak. New players must read the rules of the game before playing it or they might lose the score. You can start playing the word game on Friday.

Before you start solving the puzzle for today, read the rules of the game. The online word puzzle game started gaining massive popularity in 2022 and more people across the globe started playing it daily.

The puzzle game tricks players with new tough words every day. They get a score after solving the puzzle correctly. One of the conditions is that they should find the word within six chances.

Many people look for hints and clues on different platforms. They use the hints and save their chances for the right time. You can try the game today if you have never played it before.

Wordle 1049 Hints and Clues: 3 May 2024

Wordle 1049 hints and clues for today, Friday, 3 May 2024, are stated below for readers:

  • The word for today starts with a vowel.

  • The word of the day ends with Y.

  • The second letter in the word for Friday is B.

  • All the five alphabets are different from each other.

Wordle 1049 Word of the Day: 3 May 2024

Get ready to take a look at the word of the day. We have stated all the possible clues that will come in handy while solving the puzzle.

Wordle 1049 word of the day for today, Friday, 3 May, is mentioned here for interested players:

EBONY

Regular players should keep following this space for all the hints and clues if they want the scores. You can also check the answers to verify before submitting.

