Wordle 1048 Word of the Day for 2 May 2024: Check the Hints, Clues, and Answer

Wordle 1048 answer for today, Thursday, 2 May 2024, is mentioned here.
(Photo: Saptarshi Basak/The Quint)
Are you ready to solve Wordle 1048 word of the day for today, Thursday, 2 May 2024? We will help you in solving the term so you can maintain your score streak easily. The online web-based word game is popular worldwide because it allows people to learn something new every day. They also get a score while learning new English terms. The puzzle for Thursday is updated on the official website of the New York Times - nytimes.com.
Wordle 1048 word of the day for Thursday, 2 May, is already updated. You have to visit the website, find the updated puzzle link, and then try solving it on your own. Please note that you have limited chances to discover the word. Make sure to use them only when you are sure about an alphabet to get the score.
The online word puzzle game is gaining attention every day. More players are becoming addicted to the game. It is one of the most productive games available online and can be accessed by all age groups.
One should follow all the rules of the puzzle game. Please remember that you have only six chances and you will not get any extra chances no matter how difficult the words are.
Wordle 1048 hints and clues for today, Thursday, 2 May 2024, are stated below for readers:
The word for today starts with S.
The next alphabet in the word of the day is L.
The third alphabet is a vowel.
The term for Thursday ends with E.
None of the letters are repeated in the word.
Are you excited to know the final answer now? Read till the end if you are here for the solution.
Wordle 1048 answer for Thursday, 2 May 2024, is mentioned here for interested readers:
SLICE
Keep a close eye on this space if you play the word game regularly. We provide hints to help our readers guess the answers and increase their scores every day.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)