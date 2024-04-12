Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, 12 April: Win Rewards and Stickers

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 12 April 2024 are updated online.
The developer of the game, 111 Dots Studio, has updated the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Friday, 12 April 2024. Registered players who were waiting for the codes can finally claim them from the redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com. One should note that the codes were updated at midnight and they will be active for the next couple of hours. You should try to claim them soon if you want to collect freebies and in-game items.
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Friday, 12 April, will help you collect as many in-game items as you want. You have to claim them at the right time to enjoy the benefits. All the rules of the codes are stated on the website - reward.ff.garena.com. New players are requested to read the rules and create their accounts.
Garena Free Fire MAX is an adventure-driven multiplayer battle royale game that is popular across the globe and was developed by 111 Dots Studio. You can create your registered account and play the game to experience the advantages.
The game gained massive attention in India when the original Free Fire version was banned by the government. Now, players download the MAX version from the PlayStore app.
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for today, Friday, 12 April 2024, are stated below:
G1S4D7F2G5H8J3K6
Q9W6E3R8T1Y4U7I2
Z1XSS4C7V2B8M3K6
Q6W3E8R5T2Y9U4I7
Z4X7C2V5B8N1M6K9
H9J2K5L8P3G551U4
Q7W4E1R8T5Y2U6I9
Z2X7C4V1B8N5M3K6
A2S5D8F1G6H9J4K7
A6S3D8F5G2H9J4K1
Q3W6E9R2T5Y8U1I4
Z3X6C9V2B5N8M1K4
G9J6K3L2P7O4I1U8
Q2W5E8T3S6U9I4O7
Z5X8C1V6B9N4M7K2
A3S6D9F2G5H8J1K4
H3J6K9L4P7O2I5U8
Let's read the step-by-step process to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday, 12 April 2024, here:
Go to the official redemption site of the MAX game - reward.ff.garena.com.
Click on the redemption link and type in your credentials.
A new page will appear on the screen.
Copy and paste one of the codes from the list for today in the given space.
Click on 'OK' to complete the redemption and wait for a few hours.
The rewards, weapons, and other items will be available in your in-game mail section.
