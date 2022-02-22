WhatsApp Rolls Out New Interface for Voice Calls: Details Here

WhatsApp is known to test its features every now and then to provide an optimum experience for its users. Recently, the messaging platform had launched a feature that allowed users to hear voice notes in the background. Now, it has redesigned the interface for voice calls as well.

That being said, one note that this new feature is available only for iOS users who use the beta version of the app. As per reports, users will now witness a new interface while they place calls on the app.

This redesigned interface will allow them to see the real-time waveforms in a group call, which will help them know who is speaking.

Reports also suggest that a wallpaper will be displayed on the voice call interface, which cannot be edited or changed.