WhatsApp To Stop Support for iOS 10 and iOS 11 From October 2022: Report

WhatsApp to end support for iOS 10 and iOS 11
(Photo Courtesy: iStock)
Meta-owned messaging service WhatsApp will reportedly drop support for iOS 10 and iOS 11 from 24 October 2022. This means that iPhone users who still have these versions of iOS on their devices will be required to update to new versions in order to use WhatsApp on their smartphones.
iOS 12 or newer version of iOS will continue to support WhatsApp.
WABetaInfo also shared a screenshot of the notification on iPhone, confirming the end of support from WhatsApp.
As per the text in the screenshot, WhatsApp will drop support for iOS 10 and iOS 11 after 24 October 2022.
The above information was further confirmed through WhatsApp FAQ page. It states that WhatsApp supports iPhone running on iOS 12 or newer.
