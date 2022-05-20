WhatsApp Introduces New Cloud-Based API for Including Businesses of All Sizes

WhatsApp Cloud API
(Photo: WhatsApp)
Meta-owned WhatsApp has announced that it will offer free and secure cloud hosting services to any business of any size across the world. The new service has been announced to enhance the experience of people for WhatsApp for business.
The company further states that with the new API, they have cut down start-up time from months to minutes so businesses and developers can quickly and easily access service, build directly on top of WhatsApp to further customise their experience and increase the speed at which they can respond to their customers.
Interested users can get started with the new cloud API by signing in directly or by working with one of Meta's business solution providers. Check the official blog for more information about the same.
Here are some of the new features that Meta has announced for WhatsApp Business app.
Meta has also announced that it will soon launch additional tools for people who plan to continue using WhatsApp Business app. It will launch features like:
Ability to manage chats across up to 10 devices so they can better handle the influx of messages
Customisable WhatsApp click-to-chat links to help businesses attract customers across their online presence
However, all interested customers must note that WhatsApp will offer these services as additional, optional features for a fee in the WhatsApp Business app as a part of the new premium service.
Check this space regularly for further updates about WhatsApp.
