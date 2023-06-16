WhatsApp May Soon Release Native Multi-account Support Feature: Check Details

The meta owned messaging and calling platform WhatsApp is working on a new feature called 'Multi-account' which will allow users to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on the same device. Earlier, a feature called companion mode was released that allows users to use an existing account on more than one devices.

The WhatsApp's Multi-account feature is currently under development and may be soon available to the beta testers. Once this feature is released, users will get options to select which account they wish to log in to in the form of a menu. If you plan to use multiple accounts on a device, your other accounts will be saved on the device unless you log them out, and till then you can use them whenever you want.