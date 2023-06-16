WhatsApp May Soon Release Native Multi-account Support Feature: Check Details

WhatsApp Native Multi-account Feature. Check Details Here.
The meta owned messaging and calling platform WhatsApp is working on a new feature called 'Multi-account' which will allow users to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on the same device. Earlier, a feature called companion mode was released that allows users to use an existing account on more than one devices.
The WhatsApp's Multi-account feature is currently under development and may be soon available to the beta testers. Once this feature is released, users will get options to select which account they wish to log in to in the form of a menu. If you plan to use multiple accounts on a device, your other accounts will be saved on the device unless you log them out, and till then you can use them whenever you want.
According to WaBetaInfo, "With the integration of the multi-account feature, users will have the ability to manage their personal conversations, work-related discussions, and other social interactions within a single app. This separation ensures that users can maintain privacy, efficiently manage notifications, and switch between different accounts without the need of using parallel apps. In our opinion, it will also simplify the management of multiple accounts across different devices. Instead of having to install and configure WhatsApp separately on each device, users can access and switch between their various accounts using a single app on their main device.
There are no evidences that the feature has been specifically designed for business purposes and there is probability that the multi-account feature may be available to all the users in the future.
