What is the 'Magic Eraser' Feature in Upcoming Google Pixel 6? How Does It Work?

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are set to launch on Tuesday, 19 October.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Safwan AhmedMia)
Google's flagship devices, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, are set to launch on Tuesday, 19 October. And, as is often the case, the Pixel 6 series' specifications and some of the expected new features have been leaked online – which are being keenly followed by tech bloggers, websites and consumers alike.
UK-based retailer Carphone Warehouse accidentally leaked the details of the upcoming devices through individual landing pages on its website, reported Gadgets 360. The pages were later removed, but notable tipster Evan Blass managed to take screenshots before they were delisted.
But what exactly is the Magic Eraser feature, and how does it work? We find out more.
The Pixel 6 series' camera is expected to come with a new Magic Eraser feature, which would allow users to remove unwanted elements and distractions from the background, such as strangers and unwanted objects in Google Photos, multiple reports have suggested.
It is also expected to have the Face Unblur feature, which would use Artificial Intelligence to unblur faces that have not been captured crisply and make them look sharper in the images.
Talking about the processor, Google has already confirmed that both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be powered by Google's custom-made processor, the Tensor chip, reported Business Insider. The Tensor chipset gives up to 80 percent faster performance than the Snapdragon 765G chip, found in its predecessor Google Pixel 5.
Both the phones will feature the Titan M2 security chip, which would offer improved privacy and five years of security updates.
The Pixel 6 is likely to have a dual-camera set up with a "50MP primary sensor and a secondary ultra-wide lens," whose resolution is not yet confirmed.
Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 Pro will feature a triple camera set-up: a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 48MP telephoto lens, offering up to 4x optical zoom. The resolution of the front camera is still unknown.
However, it has been leaked that the phone's selfie camera "will offer an ultra-wide 94-degree field-of-view."
According to the leaks, Google Pixel 6 is likely to sport a 6.4-inch display, while the Pixel 6 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch display. In addition, the Pixel 6 will most probably have a high refresh rate whose number is currently unknown, whereas the 6 Pro will feature a 120Hz refresh rate.
With the IP68 rating, both the phones will be dust and water-resistant and will come with the Gorilla Glass Victus for improved scratch resistance.
While there is no clarity about the battery capacity, the phones are expected to have a long-lasting battery. The Extreme Battery Saver mode will help the Pixel 6 to last up to 48 hours.
Both the phones are likely to come with a 30W USB Type-C charger, which, it has been claimed, can charge up to 50 percent in 30 minutes.
Gadgets 360 reported that the Pixel 6 is likely to be priced at $849 (roughly Rs 64,000) and the Pixel 6 Pro at $1,099 (approximately Rs 82,900). Meanwhile, the Pixel Stand 2 wireless charger could cost $79 (roughly Rs 6,000).
However, it is unclear if and when the two devices will be launched in India.
All the above information has only been derived from leaks and has not been confirmed by Google.
(With inputs from Gadgets360, Business Insider and The Indian Express.)