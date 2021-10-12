What is the 'Magic Eraser' Feature in Upcoming Google Pixel 6? How Does It Work?

Google's flagship devices, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, are set to launch on Tuesday, 19 October. And, as is often the case, the Pixel 6 series' specifications and some of the expected new features have been leaked online – which are being keenly followed by tech bloggers, websites and consumers alike.

UK-based retailer Carphone Warehouse accidentally leaked the details of the upcoming devices through individual landing pages on its website, reported Gadgets 360. The pages were later removed, but notable tipster Evan Blass managed to take screenshots before they were delisted.